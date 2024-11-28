Havells India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Havells India share price are down by -0.96%, Nifty down by -0.78%

Havells India Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day for Havells India, the stock opened at ₹ 1739.95 and closed at ₹ 1711.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 1742.55, while the lowest price recorded was ₹ 1709.25. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to the closing price.

Havells India Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:11 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1711.05, -0.96% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79614.24, down by -0.77%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1742.55 and a low of ₹1709.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1651.62 10 1639.82 20 1649.23 50 1827.27 100 1842.43 300 1724.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1744.13, ₹1758.82, & ₹1783.88, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1704.38, ₹1679.32, & ₹1664.63.

Havells India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 189.50% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% & ROA of 10.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 76.92 & P/B is at 13.91.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.97% with a target price of ₹1933.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.94% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.81% in june to 3.94% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.