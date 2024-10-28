Havells India Share Price Today on : Havells India share are down by -1.21%, Nifty up by 1.13%

Havells India Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Havells India opened at ₹ 1696.05 and closed at ₹ 1675.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1702.75 and a low of ₹ 1670. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from the opening to the closing price.

Havells India Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:01 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1675.2, -1.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80281.42, up by 1.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1702.75 and a low of ₹1670 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1750.41 10 1824.28 20 1893.30 50 1918.78 100 1882.46 300 1695.64

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1723.27, ₹1754.53, & ₹1777.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1669.17, ₹1646.33, & ₹1615.07.

Havells India Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 4.78% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% .The current P/E of the stock is at 75.41 & P/B is at 13.63.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.05% with a target price of ₹1944.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.