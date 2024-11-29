Havells India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Havells India share price are up by 0.13%, Nifty up by 0.84%

Havells India Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:27 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1719.3, 0.13% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79834.59, up by 1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1722.5 and a low of ₹1703.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1670.39 10 1644.87 20 1650.02 50 1822.30 100 1841.34 300 1726.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1735.25, ₹1756.0, & ₹1769.45, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1701.05, ₹1687.6, & ₹1666.85.

Havells India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 60.21% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% & ROA of 10.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 76.42 & P/B is at 13.82.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.43% with a target price of ₹1933.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.94% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.81% in june to 3.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.