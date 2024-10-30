Havells India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Havells India share price are down by -0.19%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Havells India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Havells India opened at ₹ 1687.65 and closed at ₹ 1670. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1687.65 and a low of ₹ 1648.90 during the day.

Havells India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1670, -0.19% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80234.61, down by -0.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1687.65 and a low of ₹1648.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1721.92 10 1797.24 20 1875.21 50 1915.64 100 1880.22 300 1698.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1690.53, ₹1705.17, & ₹1726.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1654.28, ₹1632.67, & ₹1618.03.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 175.47% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% & ROA of 10.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 74.40 & P/B is at 13.45.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.41% with a target price of ₹1944.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.