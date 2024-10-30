Havells India Share Price Today on : Havells India share are up by 0.54%, Nifty down by -0.06%

Havells India Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Havells India opened at 1687.65 and closed at 1682.25. The stock reached a high of 1687.65 during the day and a low of 1648.90. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline from its opening price.

30 Oct 2024
Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates
Havells India Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:02 today, Havells India shares are trading at price 1682.25, 0.54% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80300.81, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 1687.65 and a low of 1648.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51721.92
101797.24
201875.21
501915.64
1001880.22
3001698.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1690.53, 1705.17, & 1726.78, whereas it has key support levels at 1654.28, 1632.67, & 1618.03.

Havells India Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 99.69% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% .The current P/E of the stock is at 74.40 & P/B is at 13.45.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.56% with a target price of 1944.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.

Havells India share price has gained 0.54% today to trade at 1682.25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.06% & -0.08% each respectively.

30 Oct 2024
