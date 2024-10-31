Havells India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Havells India share price are down by -1.61%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Havells India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Havells India opened at ₹ 1667.45 and closed at ₹ 1634.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1673 and a low of ₹ 1633 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Havells India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1634.1, -1.61% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79516.72, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1673 and a low of ₹1633 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1702.15 10 1771.10 20 1858.23 50 1912.17 100 1878.37 300 1700.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1689.23, ₹1707.82, & ₹1727.98, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1650.48, ₹1630.32, & ₹1611.73.

Havells India Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 141.13% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% & ROA of 10.77% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 73.97 & P/B is at 13.37. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.48% with a target price of ₹1936.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.