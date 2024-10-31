Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Havells India Share Price Today on : Havells India share are down by -1.26%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Havells India Share Price Today on : Havells India share are down by -1.26%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Livemint

Havells India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Havells India's stock opened at 1667.45 and closed at 1640. During the day, the stock reached a high of 1673 and a low of 1633. This indicates a decline in price by the end of the trading session.

Havells India Share Price Today Live Updates

Havells India Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:00 today, Havells India shares are trading at price 1640, -1.26% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 1673 and a low of 1633 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51702.15
101771.10
201858.23
501912.17
1001878.37
3001700.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1664.33, 1688.67, & 1704.33, whereas it has key support levels at 1624.33, 1608.67, & 1584.33.

Havells India Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 161.54% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% .The current P/E of the stock is at 73.97 & P/B is at 13.37.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.05% with a target price of 1936.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.

Havells India share price down -1.26% today to trade at 1640 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bharat Forge, Schaeffler India are falling today, but its peers Sundram Fasteners, SKF India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.