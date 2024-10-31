Havells India Share Price Today on : Havells India share are down by -1.26%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Havells India Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Havells India's stock opened at ₹ 1667.45 and closed at ₹ 1640. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 1673 and a low of ₹ 1633. This indicates a decline in price by the end of the trading session.

Havells India Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:00 today, Havells India shares are trading at price ₹1640, -1.26% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1673 and a low of ₹1633 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1702.15 10 1771.10 20 1858.23 50 1912.17 100 1878.37 300 1700.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1664.33, ₹1688.67, & ₹1704.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1624.33, ₹1608.67, & ₹1584.33.

Havells India Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Havells India was 161.54% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.06% .The current P/E of the stock is at 73.97 & P/B is at 13.37. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.05% with a target price of ₹1936.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.32% MF holding, & 24.76% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 4.13% in june to 4.32% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 25.33% in june to 24.76% in the september quarter.