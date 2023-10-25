Havells, Voltas trip on valuations
Summary
- Shares of Havells and Voltas have fallen by about 7% and 3%, respectively, after results. The margin performance was nothing to write home about.
In a seasonally lean quarter, Havells India Ltd and Voltas Ltd’s air conditioner segments put up a good show on the revenue front in the September quarter (Q2FY24). Havells’ Lloyd and Voltas’ unitary cooling products (UCP) segments clocked year-on-year revenue growth of about 19% and 15% in Q2, respectively.Lloyd segment also includes other products such as refrigerators and washing machines.