Havells, Voltas trip on valuations

“Havells has clearly lost market share in cables over the recent quarters, suggesting a lack of attention to the business-to-business part of the segment. Whether the company’s high degree of diversification has led to a loss of focus is a question that can be answered only with hindsight," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 22 October. Havells is also present in switchgears, lighting and electrical consumer durables (ECD). Switchgears saw revenue growth in Q2, but lighting was hurt by price deflation and subdued demand weighed on ECD. Kotak has cut its earnings per share estimates for Havells by 5-6% over FY24-26 led by the cables segment and to a lesser degree–ECD, switchgears and others.