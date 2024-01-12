HCL Tech Q3 Results: Revenue guidance to rise in profit — 5 key highlights from IT major's earnings
HCL Technologies Q3 Results: The consolidated reported net profit for HCL Technologies at ₹4350 crore grew 6.2% yoy and 13.5 % sequentially. Revenues from operations at ₹28446 crore rose 6.5% yoy and 6.7% sequentially. HCL Tech tightened its FY24 revenue guidance to 5-5.5% from 5-6% earlier.
HCL Tech Q3 Results: After bellwether Infosys and TCS results that encouraged the street leading to Nifty IT index touching 52 weak highs and Nifty-50 index scaling all time highs, it was turn of HCL Technologies to report its Q3 numbers
