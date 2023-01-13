HCL Tech shares plunge post Q3 results. What should investors do?2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 09:25 AM IST
- HCL Tech shares plunged nearly 2% to ₹1,052 apiece on the BSE in Friday's opening deals
IT services company HCL Tech Ltd reported a higher-than-expected profit for the December quarter helped by strong deal wins, but lowered its full-year revenue view citing seasonal challenges in the fourth quarter. HCL Tech forecast full-year revenue growth between 13.5%–14.0%, compared with an earlier view of 13.5%–14.5%. HCL Tech shares plunged nearly 2% to ₹1,052 apiece on the BSE in Friday's opening deals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started