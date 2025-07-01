HDB Financial Services IPO listing date in focus; what GMP signals about the debut of shares

HDB Financial Services IPO Listing: The equity shares of HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank, are set to list on the stock exchanges tomorrow, after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). HDB Financial Services IPO received strong response from investors, and the focus now shifts to HDB Financial Services IPO listing date.

Advertisement

The public issue was open from June 25 to June 27, and was subscribed nearly 17 times. HDB Financial Services IPO allotment has been finalised, and the IPO listing date is 2 July 2025. HDB Financial Services shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ahead of HDB Financial Services IPO listing tomorrow, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP), to gauge the listing price. Here’s what HDB Financial Services IPO GMP today signals.

HDB Financial Services IPO GMP Today HDB Financial Services shares are witnessing a bullish trend in the unlisted market with a decent GMP today. HDB Financial Services IPO GMP today has risen to ₹68 per share, market experts said. This means that HDB Financial Services shares are available at a premium of ₹68 apiece than their issue price in the grey market.

Advertisement

Considering the HDB Financial Services IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of HDB Financial Services shares would be ₹808 apiece, a premium of 9.19% to the IPO price of ₹740 per share.

HDB Financial Services IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The ₹12,500 crore worth public issue opened for public subscription on Wednesday, June 25, and closed on Friday, June 27. HDB Financial Services IPO listing date is 2 July 2025, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE. The IPO price band was fixed at ₹740 per share.

HDB Financial Services IPO was subscribed by 16.69 times in total, as the issue received bids for 217.67 crore equity shares as against 13.04 crore on the offer, as per the IPO subscription data on NSE.

Advertisement

The public issue was booked 5.72 times in the retail category, and 55.47 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment received 9.99 times subscription.