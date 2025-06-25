HDB IPO: How investors may read India's biggest offer of the year
As HDB Financial's grey market price is now close to the IPO price, the focus now shifts towards bad loans, profitability and how it compares with peers.
HDB Financial Services Ltd.’s ₹12,500 crore initial public offering, the largest so far this year, will test investor appetite for fresh scrips in a dull market.
The three-day initial public offer (IPO), which opens on Wednesday, has priced shares of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) at ₹700-740 apiece. While that was a 40% discount to its grey market price before the IPO was announced, prices in the two markets have converged. The focus now shifts towards its fundamentals.
Low returns
With one of the lowest return on assets (RoA) among key listed peers in FY25, HDB’s profitability lags that of its competitors because of the rising cost of operations and managing bad loans, its red herring prospectus showed.
HDB’s issue price adequately reflects the risks of its relatively lower RoA and higher credit cost and gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratios, said Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers’ investment services division. “As such, its more profitable peers are valued at least 40-50% higher in terms of their (FY25) price-to-book (P/B) ratios."