HDFC Asset Management Company, Divis Laboratories & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - HDFC Asset Management Company, Divis Laboratories, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra

Published15 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company, Divis Laboratories, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -39.5(-0.16%) points and Sensex was down by -137.95(-0.17%) points at 15 Oct 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 115.0(0.22%) at 15 Oct 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Mep Infrastructure Developers, Fusion Finance, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, CSB Bank, Axita Cotton hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Ultratech Cement were the top gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki India, Tech Mahindra were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

