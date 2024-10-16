HDFC Asset Management Company, Siemens & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company, Siemens, HCL Technologies, Page Industries, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -34.2(-0.14%) points and Sensex was down by -72.5(-0.09%) points at 16 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 10.9(0.02%) at 16 Oct 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Mep Infrastructure Developers, Axita Cotton, Fusion Finance, CSB Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Financial hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corporation Of India, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints were the top gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, Titan Company, Indusind Bank, Maruti Suzuki India were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
