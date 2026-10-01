HDFC Bank ADRs jump over 5% after Anup Bagchi appointed as MD & CEO for three years

HDFC Bank’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) jumped 5.4% in Thursday’s intraday trade to reach a day’s high of $23.55 on the NYSE after the country’s largest private sector lender appointed Anup Bagchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for three years, effective October 27, 2026.

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In its post-market regulatory filing on Thursday, the bank said the Reserve Bank of India had approved the appointment of Bagchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for three years.

Bagchi, currently serving as the MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, will succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan.

Consequently, the Board of Directors of the Bank, based on the recommendation of the Governance, Nomination, and Remuneration Committee, at its meeting held on October 1, 2026, approved the appointment of Bagchi as an Additional Director of the Bank with effect from October 2, 2026, the bank said in the filing.

The board also approved the appointment of Anup Bagchi as the MD & CEO of the Bank on such terms and conditions, including remuneration, as approved by the RBI, for a period of three years with effect from October 27, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, HDFC Bank said.

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The appointment is also the second instance in recent years of an insurance executive being appointed to lead a bank. In 2019, Amitabh Chaudhry joined Axis Bank as chief executive after serving as the CEO of HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Bagchi, an experienced banking and financial services executive, currently serves as managing director and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. During his tenure, the company reportedly crossed the ₹10,000 crore mark in Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) for the first time in FY2025.

APE rose 15% year over year to ₹10,407 crore, while profit after tax climbed nearly 40% to ₹1,189 crore.

The vacancy at HDFC Bank arose from incumbent chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan’s decision not to seek a third term. Having joined the bank in February 1996, Jagdishan rose through the ranks to become chief financial officer in 2008 and then chief executive in 2020, after Aditya Puri stepped down.

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HDFC Bank shares down 27% in 2026 The appointment came at a time when the stock was reeling under severe pressure, falling 27.2% in 2026 so far and putting it on track for its biggest annual decline since 2008, when it plunged 42%. The weakness has also added pressure on frontline indices, which have been impacted by corporate governance concerns and weak growth.

The broader market pressure has also weighed on the Nifty 50, which has registered double-digit losses in 2026.

Earlier, Anuj Gupta, SEBI-registered research analyst, noted that the expected change in management could provide an opportunity to hold on to HDFC Bank shares, as a leadership transition may support investor sentiment and the stock price.

The new management could bring a fresh approach to the bank, particularly at a time when concerns around corporate governance and compliance have been weighing on sentiment.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.