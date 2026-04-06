HDFC Bank alone accounted for over a fourth of the ₹1.41 trillion that foreign investors pulled out of India's secondary market in the March quarter, as the impact of the Iran war and the abrupt resignation of its part-time chairman haunted the country's largest private sector bank.
HDFC Bank alone accounted for 30% of FPI cash outflows in Mar quarter
SummaryMacroeconomic headwinds induced by the Iran war and the abrupt exit of its part -time chairman drove foreign investor selling in the counter
HDFC Bank alone accounted for over a fourth of the ₹1.41 trillion that foreign investors pulled out of India's secondary market in the March quarter, as the impact of the Iran war and the abrupt resignation of its part-time chairman haunted the country's largest private sector bank.
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