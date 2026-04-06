HDFC Bank alone accounted for 30% of FPI cash outflows in Mar quarter

"FPIs in general have been selling EMs (emerging markets) for the safety of US dollar assets since the outbreak of the war. The high liquidity on the HDFC Bank counter, which is an FPI-heavy bank, induced heavy foreign investor outflows on account of the macro headwinds and the resignation episode. That said, the valuation now looks attractive from a long-term perspective and investors holding the stock could consider bottom-fishing at or around current levels," Baliga said.