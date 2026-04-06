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HDFC Bank alone accounted for 30% of FPI cash outflows in Mar quarter

Ram Sahgal
2 min read6 Apr 2026, 05:55 AM IST
During the March quarter, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) stake in HDFC Bank fell by 3.62 percentage points from the December quarter to 44.05%.
During the March quarter, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) stake in HDFC Bank fell by 3.62 percentage points from the December quarter to 44.05%.(REUTERS)
Summary

Macroeconomic  headwinds induced by the Iran war and the abrupt exit of its part -time chairman drove foreign investor selling in the counter

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HDFC Bank alone accounted for over a fourth of the 1.41 trillion that foreign investors pulled out of India's secondary market in the March quarter, as the impact of the Iran war and the abrupt resignation of its part-time chairman haunted the country's largest private sector bank.

HDFC Bank alone accounted for over a fourth of the 1.41 trillion that foreign investors pulled out of India's secondary market in the March quarter, as the impact of the Iran war and the abrupt resignation of its part-time chairman haunted the country's largest private sector bank.

During the quarter, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) stake in HDFC Bank fell by 3.62 percentage points from the December quarter to 44.05%.

During the quarter, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) stake in HDFC Bank fell by 3.62 percentage points from the December quarter to 44.05%.

FPIs sold 479.45 million shares during this period, BSE data showed.

Based on HDFC Bank's 898.64 volume-weighted average price (VWaP) per share during the quarter, the total value of the cash stake sold during the quarter stands at 43,085 crore, according to Bloomberg data.

Also Read | HDFC Bank falls on governance rumours: an opportunity or a warning?

VWaP is the average price at which a security trades during a session, adjusted for volume. For instance, if you buy 20 shares of Company X for 100, 15 shares for 102 and 10 shares for 103 , the VWaP is 101.33 . This is different from the simple average of 101.66, which is the mean price traded over the day.

A share trading above its VWaP is considered a bullish indicator, and below it is seen as bearish.

Going by the average VWaP in HDFC Bank during the March quarter, the value of stake pared by FPIs— 43,085 crore—works out to a whopping 30% of FPIs' overall net cash market sales of 1.41 trillion during the quarter.

The impact of the 18 March exit of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty added to the downside pressure. While the share shed 26% during the quarter to end at 731.55 on the NSE, the bulk of the fall—17.6%—came during March, coinciding with the war and Chakraborty's departure citing "certain happenings and practices" not being "in congruence" with his "personal values and ethics."

Also Read | RBI bans hedge rebooking, tightens related-party rules to curb rupee speculation

In comparison, the 14-stock Bank Nifty sectoral index shed 15.62% to 50275.35 during the quarter and 16.94% in the last month alone , outperforming its biggest constituent.

However, the risk-reward ratio in the HDFC Bank counter has turned favourable after the stock's steep fall during the period, an analyst and a global financial services firm said.

In a report on 27 March, JP Morgan upgraded the bank to overweight from neutral, citing favourable risk-reward, pick-up in loan growth and improving deposit mobilization, among other factors.

"The stock has taken a hit from the broader market sell-off, with the decline accentuated by the recent resignation of the chairman. With valuations at their lowest since the merger (HDFC into the bank) and the core franchise strong, we believe the risk-reward has turned favourable," the global financial services firm said.

Also Read | StanChart holds the line as global turmoil tests deal flow

Independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga agreed.

"FPIs in general have been selling EMs (emerging markets) for the safety of US dollar assets since the outbreak of the war. The high liquidity on the HDFC Bank counter, which is an FPI-heavy bank, induced heavy foreign investor outflows on account of the macro headwinds and the resignation episode. That said, the valuation now looks attractive from a long-term perspective and investors holding the stock could consider bottom-fishing at or around current levels," Baliga said.

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Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

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HomeMarketsHDFC Bank alone accounted for 30% of FPI cash outflows in Mar quarter

HDFC Bank alone accounted for 30% of FPI cash outflows in Mar quarter

Ram Sahgal
2 min read6 Apr 2026, 05:55 AM IST
During the March quarter, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) stake in HDFC Bank fell by 3.62 percentage points from the December quarter to 44.05%.
During the March quarter, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) stake in HDFC Bank fell by 3.62 percentage points from the December quarter to 44.05%.(REUTERS)
Summary

Macroeconomic  headwinds induced by the Iran war and the abrupt exit of its part -time chairman drove foreign investor selling in the counter

Gift this article

HDFC Bank alone accounted for over a fourth of the 1.41 trillion that foreign investors pulled out of India's secondary market in the March quarter, as the impact of the Iran war and the abrupt resignation of its part-time chairman haunted the country's largest private sector bank.

HDFC Bank alone accounted for over a fourth of the 1.41 trillion that foreign investors pulled out of India's secondary market in the March quarter, as the impact of the Iran war and the abrupt resignation of its part-time chairman haunted the country's largest private sector bank.

During the quarter, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) stake in HDFC Bank fell by 3.62 percentage points from the December quarter to 44.05%.

During the quarter, foreign portfolio investor (FPI) stake in HDFC Bank fell by 3.62 percentage points from the December quarter to 44.05%.

FPIs sold 479.45 million shares during this period, BSE data showed.

Based on HDFC Bank's 898.64 volume-weighted average price (VWaP) per share during the quarter, the total value of the cash stake sold during the quarter stands at 43,085 crore, according to Bloomberg data.

Also Read | HDFC Bank falls on governance rumours: an opportunity or a warning?

VWaP is the average price at which a security trades during a session, adjusted for volume. For instance, if you buy 20 shares of Company X for 100, 15 shares for 102 and 10 shares for 103 , the VWaP is 101.33 . This is different from the simple average of 101.66, which is the mean price traded over the day.

A share trading above its VWaP is considered a bullish indicator, and below it is seen as bearish.

Going by the average VWaP in HDFC Bank during the March quarter, the value of stake pared by FPIs— 43,085 crore—works out to a whopping 30% of FPIs' overall net cash market sales of 1.41 trillion during the quarter.

The impact of the 18 March exit of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty added to the downside pressure. While the share shed 26% during the quarter to end at 731.55 on the NSE, the bulk of the fall—17.6%—came during March, coinciding with the war and Chakraborty's departure citing "certain happenings and practices" not being "in congruence" with his "personal values and ethics."

Also Read | RBI bans hedge rebooking, tightens related-party rules to curb rupee speculation

In comparison, the 14-stock Bank Nifty sectoral index shed 15.62% to 50275.35 during the quarter and 16.94% in the last month alone , outperforming its biggest constituent.

However, the risk-reward ratio in the HDFC Bank counter has turned favourable after the stock's steep fall during the period, an analyst and a global financial services firm said.

In a report on 27 March, JP Morgan upgraded the bank to overweight from neutral, citing favourable risk-reward, pick-up in loan growth and improving deposit mobilization, among other factors.

"The stock has taken a hit from the broader market sell-off, with the decline accentuated by the recent resignation of the chairman. With valuations at their lowest since the merger (HDFC into the bank) and the core franchise strong, we believe the risk-reward has turned favourable," the global financial services firm said.

Also Read | StanChart holds the line as global turmoil tests deal flow

Independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga agreed.

"FPIs in general have been selling EMs (emerging markets) for the safety of US dollar assets since the outbreak of the war. The high liquidity on the HDFC Bank counter, which is an FPI-heavy bank, induced heavy foreign investor outflows on account of the macro headwinds and the resignation episode. That said, the valuation now looks attractive from a long-term perspective and investors holding the stock could consider bottom-fishing at or around current levels," Baliga said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsHDFC Bank alone accounted for 30% of FPI cash outflows in Mar quarter
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