HDFC Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 12.24% YoY at ₹18,155 crore; special interim dividend, bonus shares approved

HDFC Bank Q1 results:India’s largest private lending bank, HDFC Bank on Saturday, reported its first quarter results for FY26, wherein its profit after tax was reported at ₹18,155.21 crore, up by 12.24% YoY as compared to ₹16,174.75 crore in the same period last fiscal.
For the quarter ended June, the private bank reported an interest income of ₹77,470 crore, reflecting a 6% increase from ₹73,033 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year. HDFC Bank's interest expenses totaled ₹46,032.23 crore during the review period, compared to ₹43,196 crore in the previous year, marking a rise of 6.6%.
HDFC Bank stated in its exchange filing that the net interest income (the difference between interest earned and interest expended) for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, increased by 5.4% to ₹31,439 crore, up from ₹29,839 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024.
The core net interest margin was recorded at 3.35% of total assets, indicating that asset repricing occurred more quickly than the repricing of deposits, compared to 3.46% for the previous quarter ending March 31, 2025.
In terms of operations, the operating profit was recorded at ₹35,734 crore, whereas provisions increased significantly to ₹14,442 crore, which included ₹9,000 crore in floating provisions and ₹1,700 crore in contingent provisions, consistent with the bank's countercyclical approach.
The lender has also benefited substantially from the recent IPO of its subsidiary HDB Financial Services, realizing a pre-tax profit of ₹9,128 crore from the share sale.
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 1.40%, and the net NPA ratio was 0.47% as of June 30, both showing a slight increase compared to the same period last year. The return on assets remained stable at 0.48%.
The bank announced its first-ever issuance of bonus shares, allocated at a ratio of 1:1, meaning that members will receive one additional equity share for each fully paid-up equity share they hold as of the record date of August 27.
Additionally, HDFC Bank declared a special interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share for the fiscal year 2025-26. The record date for this Special Interim Dividend is scheduled for July 25, 2025, and it will be distributed to eligible members on Monday, August 11, 2025.
(more to come)
