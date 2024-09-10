HDFC Bank share are down by -0.12%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1652.4 and closed at ₹ 1645.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1654 and a low of ₹ 1638 during the day.

At 10 Sep 11:13 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1645.6, -0.12% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81661.94, up by 0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1654 and a low of ₹1638 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1637.63 10 1636.53 20 1634.45 50 1640.64 100 1585.92 300 1554.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1653.53, ₹1659.82, & ₹1671.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1635.53, ₹1623.82, & ₹1617.53.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for HDFC Bank was -31.10% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.40 & P/B is at 2.63.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.7% with a target price of ₹1887.475. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.21% MF holding, & 47.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.11% in march to 8.21% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.81% in march to 47.15% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}