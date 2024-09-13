Hello User
HDFC Bank share are down by -0.18%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1672 and closed at 1662.75. During the day, the stock reached a high of 1674 and a low of 1659.2. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:02 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price 1662.95, -0.18% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82909.92, down by -0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 1674 and a low of 1659.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51644.94
101640.55
201633.94
501637.90
1001588.90
3001556.78

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for HDFC Bank was -59.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.62 & P/B is at 2.66.

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.21% MF holding, & 47.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.81% in march to 47.15% in the june quarter.

HDFC Bank share price down -0.18% today to trade at 1662.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India are falling today, but its peers Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.11% & -0.06% each respectively.

