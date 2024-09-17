HDFC Bank share are down by -0.28%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1672.55 and closed at ₹ 1666.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1677 and a low of ₹ 1663.85 during the day. Overall, the price experienced a decline from the opening to the closing, reflecting a drop of ₹ 6.30.

At 17 Sep 11:08 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1666.25, -0.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83020.47, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1677 and a low of ₹1663.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1654.76 10 1646.20 20 1639.93 50 1635.82 100 1591.67 300 1558.41

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for HDFC Bank was -59.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.67 & P/B is at 2.67. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.21% MF holding, & 47.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.81% in march to 47.15% in the june quarter.