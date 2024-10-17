HDFC Bank share are down by -1.69%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1692.4 and closed at ₹ 1671.2. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1698.25 and a low of ₹ 1670.2 during the day.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:17 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1671.2, -1.69% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81109.97, down by -0.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1698.25 and a low of ₹1670.2 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1663.83 10 1665.52 20 1700.25 50 1662.18 100 1631.78 300 1568.28

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for HDFC Bank was -60.04% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.99 & P/B is at 2.72. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in to 48.00% in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}