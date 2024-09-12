HDFC Bank share are up by 0.5%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1648.3 and closed at ₹ 1652.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1660.8 and a low of ₹ 1647.35 during the session.

At 12 Sep 11:04 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1652.55, 0.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81727.63, up by 0.25%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1660.8 and a low of ₹1647.35 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1644.46 10 1639.82 20 1634.78 50 1638.68 100 1587.94 300 1556.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1649.27, ₹1657.53, & ₹1662.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1635.97, ₹1630.93, & ₹1622.67.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for HDFC Bank was -39.56% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.37 & P/B is at 2.63.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.22% with a target price of ₹1887.475. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.21% MF holding, & 47.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.11% in march to 8.21% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.81% in march to 47.15% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}