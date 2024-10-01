Hdfc Bank share are down by -0.41%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1724.1 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 1724.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1742 and a low of ₹ 1720.05 during the day, indicating some volatility but ultimately ending with a modest gain.

At 01 Oct 11:15 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1724.85, -0.41% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84116.72, down by -0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1742 and a low of ₹1720.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1768.34 10 1728.33 20 1685.92 50 1650.00 100 1612.04 300 1567.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1748.7, ₹1763.6, & ₹1775.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1721.65, ₹1709.5, & ₹1694.6.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was -63.39% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.35 & P/B is at 2.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.04% with a target price of ₹1898.00.

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.21% MF holding, & 47.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.11% in march to 8.21% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.81% in march to 47.15% in the june quarter.