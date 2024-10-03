Hello User
Hdfc Bank share are down by -1.12%, Nifty down by -1.5%

Hdfc Bank share are down by -1.12%, Nifty down by -1.5%

Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1710.05 and closed at 1706.75. The stock reached a high of 1725.90 and a low of 1700 during the session.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:01 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price 1706.75, -1.12% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82934.61, down by -1.58%. The stock has hit a high of 1725.9 and a low of 1700 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51754.43
101740.50
201695.59
501654.47
1001616.16
3001568.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1738.77, 1751.33, & 1760.67, whereas it has key support levels at 1716.87, 1707.53, & 1694.97.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was 62.84% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.29 & P/B is at 2.76.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.21% with a target price of 1898.00.

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.21% MF holding, & 47.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.11% in march to 8.21% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.81% in march to 47.15% in the june quarter.

Hdfc Bank share price down -1.12% today to trade at 1706.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.5% & -1.58% each respectively.

