Hdfc Bank share are down by -1.12%, Nifty down by -1.5%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1710.05 and closed at ₹ 1706.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1725.90 and a low of ₹ 1700 during the session.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:01 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1706.75, -1.12% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82934.61, down by -1.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1725.9 and a low of ₹1700 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1754.43 10 1740.50 20 1695.59 50 1654.47 100 1616.16 300 1568.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1738.77, ₹1751.33, & ₹1760.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1716.87, ₹1707.53, & ₹1694.97.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was 62.84% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.29 & P/B is at 2.76.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.21% with a target price of ₹1898.00.

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.21% MF holding, & 47.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.11% in march to 8.21% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 47.81% in march to 47.15% in the june quarter.