Hdfc Bank share are up by 0.42%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1668.95 and closed at 1689.20. The stock reached a high of 1689.55 and a low of 1667. Overall, the day's performance reflects a positive movement in the stock price.

Published4 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:17 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price 1689.2, 0.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82826.27, up by 0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 1689.55 and a low of 1667 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51754.43
101740.50
201695.59
501654.47
1001616.16
3001567.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1714.15, 1746.55, & 1766.95, whereas it has key support levels at 1661.35, 1640.95, & 1608.55.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was 44.94% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.79 & P/B is at 2.69.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.36% with a target price of 1898.00.

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.21% MF holding, & 47.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.11% in march to 8.21% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.81% in march to 47.15% in the june quarter.

Hdfc Bank share price up 0.42% today to trade at 1689.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Bank are falling today, but its peers State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.4% each respectively.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsHdfc Bank share are up by 0.42%, Nifty up by 0.28%

