Hdfc Bank share are up by 0.42%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1668.95 and closed at ₹ 1689.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1689.55 and a low of ₹ 1667. Overall, the day's performance reflects a positive movement in the stock price.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:17 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1689.2, 0.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82826.27, up by 0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1689.55 and a low of ₹1667 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1754.43 10 1740.50 20 1695.59 50 1654.47 100 1616.16 300 1567.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1714.15, ₹1746.55, & ₹1766.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1661.35, ₹1640.95, & ₹1608.55.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was 44.94% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.79 & P/B is at 2.69.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.36% with a target price of ₹1898.00.

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.21% MF holding, & 47.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.11% in march to 8.21% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 47.81% in march to 47.15% in the june quarter.