Hdfc Bank share are up by 1.69%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1646.95, 1.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81424.43, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1652 and a low of ₹1619.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1709.99 10 1738.10 20 1698.55 50 1656.29 100 1619.03 300 1568.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1647.37, ₹1676.18, & ₹1693.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1601.37, ₹1584.18, & ₹1555.37.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.08 & P/B is at 2.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.30% with a target price of ₹1899.00.

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.