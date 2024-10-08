Hdfc Bank share are up by 1.69%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1709.99
|10
|1738.10
|20
|1698.55
|50
|1656.29
|100
|1619.03
|300
|1568.01
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1647.37, ₹1676.18, & ₹1693.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1601.37, ₹1584.18, & ₹1555.37.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.30% with a target price of ₹1899.00.
The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.
