Hdfc Bank share are up by 1.69%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1619.65 and closed at 1646.95. The stock reached a high of 1652 and a low of 1619.65 during the day. Overall, the bank's shares experienced a positive movement, closing higher than the opening price.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price 1646.95, 1.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81424.43, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of 1652 and a low of 1619.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51709.99
101738.10
201698.55
501656.29
1001619.03
3001568.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1647.37, 1676.18, & 1693.37, whereas it has key support levels at 1601.37, 1584.18, & 1555.37.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.08 & P/B is at 2.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.30% with a target price of 1899.00.

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.

Hdfc Bank share price has gained 1.69% today to trade at 1646.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.46% each respectively.

