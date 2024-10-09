Hdfc Bank share are down by -0.61%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1651.95 and closed at ₹ 1641.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1656.55 and a low of ₹ 1636 during the day.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1641.15, -0.61% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81925.69, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1656.55 and a low of ₹1636 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1683.35 10 1725.85 20 1697.27 50 1656.33 100 1620.00 300 1567.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1663.27, ₹1677.43, & ₹1698.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1628.47, ₹1607.83, & ₹1593.67.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was 0.72% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.45 & P/B is at 2.64.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.71% with a target price of ₹1899.00.

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.