Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : Hdfc Bank share are up by 0.42%, Nifty up by 0.27%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:10 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1640.6, 0.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81682.55, up by 0.26%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1643 and a low of ₹1633 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1667.21 10 1715.05 20 1697.99 50 1657.26 100 1621.45 300 1568.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1651.87, ₹1668.33, & ₹1679.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1623.82, ₹1612.23, & ₹1595.77.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was -46.34% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.25 & P/B is at 2.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.75% with a target price of ₹1899.00.

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.