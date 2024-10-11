Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : Hdfc Bank share are down by -1.04%, Nifty down by -0.26%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1645, -1.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81376.79, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1665.05 and a low of ₹1643.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1648.72 10 1701.58 20 1697.30 50 1657.61 100 1622.96 300 1567.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1674.43, ₹1686.42, & ₹1707.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1641.48, ₹1620.52, & ₹1608.53.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.57 & P/B is at 2.66.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.68% with a target price of ₹1903.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.