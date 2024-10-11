Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : Hdfc Bank share are down by -1.04%, Nifty down by -0.26%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1648.72
|10
|1701.58
|20
|1697.30
|50
|1657.61
|100
|1622.96
|300
|1567.95
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1674.43, ₹1686.42, & ₹1707.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1641.48, ₹1620.52, & ₹1608.53.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.68% with a target price of ₹1903.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.
Hdfc Bank share price down -1.04% today to trade at ₹1645 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank are falling today, but its peers Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.26% & -0.29% each respectively.