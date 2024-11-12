Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Hdfc Bank share price are down by -1.46%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 12:00 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1740.75, -1.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79469.85, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1773.25 and a low of ₹1731 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1745.37 10 1741.99 20 1725.93 50 1697.75 100 1670.38 300 1574.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1782.73, ₹1798.57, & ₹1814.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1751.13, ₹1735.37, & ₹1719.53.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was -21.32% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 2.00% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.48 & P/B is at 2.80.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.73% with a target price of ₹1945.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.