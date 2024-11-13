Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Hdfc Bank share price are down by -0.56%, Nifty down by -0.66%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1711.3 and closed at 1708.8. The stock reached a high of 1729 and a low of 1707.1 during the day.

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Hdfc BankShare Price Today on 13-11-2024
Hdfc BankShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:06 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price 1708.8, -0.56% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78233.57, down by -0.56%. The stock has hit a high of 1729 and a low of 1707.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51745.37
101741.99
201725.93
501697.75
1001670.38
3001573.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1759.08, 1800.22, & 1825.43, whereas it has key support levels at 1692.73, 1667.52, & 1626.38.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 2.00% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 18.95 & P/B is at 2.72.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.82% with a target price of 1945.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.

Hdfc Bank share price down -0.56% today to trade at 1708.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.66% & -0.56% each respectively.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
