Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Hdfc Bank share price are down by -0.56%, Nifty down by -0.66%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1711.3 and closed at ₹ 1708.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1729 and a low of ₹ 1707.1 during the day.

At 13 Nov 11:06 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1708.8, -0.56% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78233.57, down by -0.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1729 and a low of ₹1707.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1745.37 10 1741.99 20 1725.93 50 1697.75 100 1670.38 300 1573.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1759.08, ₹1800.22, & ₹1825.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1692.73, ₹1667.52, & ₹1626.38.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 2.00% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 18.95 & P/B is at 2.72.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.82% with a target price of ₹1945.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.