Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : Hdfc Bank share are down by -0.42%, Nifty down by -0.32%

At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1681.45, -0.42% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81845.93, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1698 and a low of ₹1675.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1643.44 10 1676.72 20 1698.18 50 1659.37 100 1627.23 300 1567.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1702.33, ₹1714.47, & ₹1738.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1666.03, ₹1641.87, & ₹1629.73.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was -56.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.86 & P/B is at 2.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.12% with a target price of ₹1902.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.