Hdfc Bank share are up by 1.55%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1671 and closed at ₹ 1694.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1698.8 and a low of ₹ 1671 during the day.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1694.55, 1.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83247.73, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1698.8 and a low of ₹1671 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1659.46 10 1650.68 20 1641.87 50 1633.87 100 1593.43 300 1559.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1676.58, ₹1684.22, & ₹1690.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1662.73, ₹1656.52, & ₹1648.88.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was 15.25% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.65 & P/B is at 2.67.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.50% with a target price of ₹1889.50.

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.21% MF holding, & 47.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.11% in march to 8.21% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 47.81% in march to 47.15% in the june quarter.