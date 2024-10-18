Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : Hdfc Bank share are down by -0.07%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1672.1, -0.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81040.68, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1673 and a low of ₹1654.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1677.08 10 1662.90 20 1701.70 50 1663.37 100 1634.39 300 1568.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1693.13, ₹1711.62, & ₹1725.58, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1660.68, ₹1646.72, & ₹1628.23.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.69 & P/B is at 2.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.75% with a target price of ₹1902.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.