Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : Hdfc Bank share are up by 3.35%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1720.05 and closed at ₹ 1737.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1748.20 and a low of ₹ 1710.50 during the day.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1737.45, 3.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80991.99, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1748.2 and a low of ₹1710.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1685.47 10 1664.46 20 1701.28 50 1664.97 100 1638.69 300 1568.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1696.63, ₹1712.27, & ₹1733.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1659.73, ₹1638.47, & ₹1622.83.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.79 & P/B is at 2.69.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.22% with a target price of ₹1915.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}