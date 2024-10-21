Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : Hdfc Bank share are up by 3.35%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : Hdfc Bank share are up by 3.35%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1720.05 and closed at 1737.45. The stock reached a high of 1748.20 and a low of 1710.50 during the day.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price 1737.45, 3.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80991.99, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of 1748.2 and a low of 1710.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51685.47
101664.46
201701.28
501664.97
1001638.69
3001568.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1696.63, 1712.27, & 1733.53, whereas it has key support levels at 1659.73, 1638.47, & 1622.83.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.79 & P/B is at 2.69.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.22% with a target price of 1915.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.

Hdfc Bank share price has gained 3.35% today, currently at 1737.45, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.29% each respectively.

