Hdfc Bank share are up by 0.96%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1742.2 and closed at 1758.95. The stock reached a high of 1759.5 and a low of 1739.95 during the day.

Published23 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:01 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price 1758.95, 0.96% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84708.68, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 1759.5 and a low of 1739.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51688.31
101668.70
201652.35
501635.78
1001599.13
3001561.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1754.25, 1768.3, & 1791.65, whereas it has key support levels at 1716.85, 1693.5, & 1679.45.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was -23.80% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.46 & P/B is at 2.78.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.42% with a target price of 1889.50.

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.21% MF holding, & 47.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.11% in march to 8.21% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.81% in march to 47.15% in the june quarter.

Hdfc Bank share price up 0.96% today to trade at 1758.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank are falling today, but its peers State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.19% each respectively.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsHdfc Bank share are up by 0.96%, Nifty up by 0.28%

