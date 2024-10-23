Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : Hdfc Bank share are up by 1.42%, Nifty up by 0.35%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1702.3 and closed at ₹ 1738.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1746.45 and a low of ₹ 1702.3 during the day.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 13:00 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1738.4, 1.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80502.95, up by 0.35%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1746.45 and a low of ₹1702.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1693.53 10 1675.37 20 1700.61 50 1667.52 100 1641.32 300 1569.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1731.13, ₹1750.07, & ₹1760.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1702.13, ₹1692.07, & ₹1673.13.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was 8.60% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.07 & P/B is at 2.74.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.42% with a target price of ₹1937.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.