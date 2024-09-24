Hdfc Bank share are up by 0.67%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1764 and closed at ₹ 1771. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1781.8 and a low of ₹ 1754 during the day.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:06 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1771, 0.67% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84940.83, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1781.8 and a low of ₹1754 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1688.31 10 1668.70 20 1652.35 50 1635.78 100 1599.13 300 1561.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1769.55, ₹1781.0, & ₹1795.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1743.45, ₹1728.8, & ₹1717.35.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was -20.39% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.66 & P/B is at 2.81.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.69% with a target price of ₹1889.50.

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.21% MF holding, & 47.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.11% in march to 8.21% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.81% in march to 47.15% in the june quarter.