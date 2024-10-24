Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : Hdfc Bank share are up by 1.89%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1737.55 and closed at ₹ 1767.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1768.65 and experienced a low of ₹ 1737.55 during the day. Overall, the day's performance reflects an upward movement in the stock price.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1768.55, 1.89% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80060, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1768.65 and a low of ₹1737.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1699.47 10 1681.65 20 1698.35 50 1669.31 100 1643.88 300 1569.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1751.88, ₹1769.92, & ₹1793.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1710.43, ₹1687.02, & ₹1668.98.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was 21.27% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.14 & P/B is at 2.75.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.69% with a target price of ₹1940.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.