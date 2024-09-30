Hdfc Bank share are down by -1.38%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1751 and closed at ₹ 1728.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1752 and a low of ₹ 1726.65 during the day.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1728.7, -1.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1752 and a low of ₹1726.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1768.34 10 1728.33 20 1685.92 50 1650.00 100 1612.04 300 1567.31

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1771.37, ₹1788.88, & ₹1799.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1743.17, ₹1732.48, & ₹1714.97.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was -25.08% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.58 & P/B is at 2.80.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.79% with a target price of ₹1898.00.

The company has a 25.52% promoter holding, 8.21% MF holding, & 47.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.11% in march to 8.21% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.81% in march to 47.15% in the june quarter.