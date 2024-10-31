Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Hdfc Bank share price are down by -0.17%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹ 1730 and closed at ₹ 1732. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1736.3 and a low of ₹ 1723 during the session.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1732, -0.17% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79516.17, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1736.3 and a low of ₹1723 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1742.74 10 1721.11 20 1693.31 50 1680.30 100 1655.99 300 1570.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1750.9, ₹1768.1, & ₹1781.45, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1720.35, ₹1707.0, & ₹1689.8.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was -54.03% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% & ROA of 2.00% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.13 & P/B is at 2.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.01% with a target price of ₹1940.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.