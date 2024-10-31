Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : Hdfc Bank share are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1730 and closed at 1734.95. During the day, the stock reached a high of 1739.65 and a low of 1719.05. This indicates a modest increase in the stock price, with the closing price reflecting a gain of 4.95 from the opening price.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price 1734.95, 0% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 1739.65 and a low of 1719.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51742.74
101721.11
201693.31
501680.30
1001655.99
3001570.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1745.07, 1751.73, & 1764.57, whereas it has key support levels at 1725.57, 1712.73, & 1706.07.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was -27.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.13 & P/B is at 2.75.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.82% with a target price of 1940.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.

Hdfc Bank share price has gained 0% today, currently at 1734.95, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsHdfc Bank Share Price Today on : Hdfc Bank share are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power share price

440.05
03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
12.9 (3.02%)

Hindalco Industries share price

686.05
03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-1.6 (-0.23%)

Tata Steel share price

148.65
03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-0.3 (-0.2%)

Bandhan Bank share price

182.25
03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
4.7 (2.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,331.50
03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
42 (3.26%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,304.70
03:27 PM | 31 OCT 2024
30.65 (2.41%)

Gillette India share price

9,970.40
03:50 PM | 31 OCT 2024
210.65 (2.16%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

626.10
03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
11.85 (1.93%)
More from 52 Week High

Five Star Business Finance share price

712.45
03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-51.7 (-6.77%)

Aditya Birla Capital share price

203.20
03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-12.1 (-5.62%)

PCBL share price

410.80
03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-22.45 (-5.18%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

627.35
03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-31.35 (-4.76%)
More from Top Losers

Cipla share price

1,553.20
03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
135.75 (9.58%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,612.25
03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
130 (8.77%)

Doms Industries share price

2,781.00
03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
205.4 (7.97%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,220.50
03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
87.15 (7.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    81,185.00710.00
    Chennai
    81,191.00710.00
    Delhi
    81,343.00710.00
    Kolkata
    81,195.00710.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.