Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : Hdfc Bank share are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price ₹1734.95, 0% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1739.65 and a low of ₹1719.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1742.74 10 1721.11 20 1693.31 50 1680.30 100 1655.99 300 1570.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1745.07, ₹1751.73, & ₹1764.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1725.57, ₹1712.73, & ₹1706.07.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was -27.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.13 & P/B is at 2.75.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.82% with a target price of ₹1940.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.