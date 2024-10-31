Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : Hdfc Bank share are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1742.74
|10
|1721.11
|20
|1693.31
|50
|1680.30
|100
|1655.99
|300
|1570.36
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1745.07, ₹1751.73, & ₹1764.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1725.57, ₹1712.73, & ₹1706.07.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today
Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was -27.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.82% with a target price of ₹1940.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.
