Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : Hdfc Bank share are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : Hdfc Bank share are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at 1730 and closed at 1734.95. During the day, the stock reached a high of 1739.65 and a low of 1719.05. This indicates a modest increase in the stock price, with the closing price reflecting a gain of 4.95 from the opening price.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Hdfc Bank shares are trading at price 1734.95, 0% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 1739.65 and a low of 1719.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51742.74
101721.11
201693.31
501680.30
1001655.99
3001570.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1745.07, 1751.73, & 1764.57, whereas it has key support levels at 1725.57, 1712.73, & 1706.07.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Hdfc Bank was -27.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.13 & P/B is at 2.75.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.82% with a target price of 1940.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.27% MF holding, & 48.00% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 8.21% in june to 8.27% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 47.15% in june to 48.00% in the september quarter.

Hdfc Bank share price has gained 0% today, currently at 1734.95, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.