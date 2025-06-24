HDFC Bank shares rise after announcement of board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2025. Inches close to record high

Stock market today: HDFC Bank shares witnessed strong buying during the early morning dealings on Tuesday. HDFC Bank share price today opened higher at ₹1,965 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹1,974.40 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. While climbing to this intraday high, HDFC Bank share price came close to its lifetime high of ₹1,996.30 apiece on the NSE.